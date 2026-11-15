In South Korea, 65,228 foreign patients underwent medical checkups last year — 17% more than a year earlier. Data from the country’s Ministry of Health and Welfare indicate that medical examinations are becoming another factor attracting foreign visitors.

Demand continues to grow

The trend is continuing this year. The Korea Medical Institute said that the number of foreign patients who underwent examinations at its centers from January to November increased by about 44% compared with the same period of the previous year, Korea Herald reports.

A representative of the institute noted that a significant share of foreign patients comes from North America, primarily the United States and Canada. The number of visitors from China, Mongolia and the Commonwealth of Independent States is also increasing.

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Quality and speed of examinations

The Korea Medical Institute attributes the growing demand to the quality of medical examinations, the ability to undergo several tests in one place, rapid delivery of results and language support for patients.

Demand for medical checkups is expected to grow along with inbound tourism. According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the number of foreign tourists in South Korea exceeded 20 million for the first time — 14 years after reaching the 10 million mark in 2012.

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