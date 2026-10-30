South Korea registered 6,608 reports of violence against people with disabilities in 2025, 9.6% more than a year earlier. Of these, 3,375 reports were classified as reports of suspected violence, while the number of confirmed cases stood at 1,505, approximately 4% higher year on year, Korea Herald reports, citing data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Reports from victims

Slightly more than a quarter of reports of suspected violence came from professionals who are legally required to report such cases. This group includes employees of social welfare institutions, medical workers and teachers. The number of such reports increased by 12.3%.

Reports from people who have no legal obligation to report violence accounted for 73.5% of all reports of suspected violence. The number of reports filed by victims themselves rose by 31.7%, to 806. Among people with intellectual disabilities, this figure increased by 53.1% to 493.

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Victims and perpetrators

People with developmental disabilities were victims in 1,147 confirmed cases, or 76.2% of their total number. These included 1,055 cases involving people with intellectual disabilities and 92 involving people with autism.

Violence most often occurred in the victims’ homes, in 47.6% of cases. Social welfare institutions for people with disabilities accounted for 12.8%, while perpetrators’ residences accounted for 6.4%. Men made up 70.7% of perpetrators. Family members and relatives of victims accounted for 38.5% of these individuals, other people for 38.1%, employees of institutions required to report violence for 19.3%, and employees of related institutions without such an obligation for 3.6%.

By type of violence, physical violence was the most common, with 668 recorded episodes, or 34.4%. It was followed by emotional violence, with 521 episodes, or 26.8%, and financial exploitation, with 394 episodes, or 20.3%. The ministry said it would continue improving institutional measures and response systems, as the number of reports, the need for victim support and repeat cases of violence are increasing.

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