In the city of Seongnam in South Korea, on the morning of November 11, a commuter bus collided with vehicles stopped in front of a traffic light. The accident occurred during the Wednesday morning rush hour. Seongnam is located south of Seoul.

Collision with vehicles

According to The Hindu, the bus collided with 32 vehicles before crashing into a median strip. Firefighters said the vehicles were stopped at a traffic light when the bus drove into them.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Condition of the injured

Information about the consequences of the accident was released by the Gyeonggi Province fire service, whose jurisdiction includes Seongnam. According to its data, at least 57 people were receiving treatment after the crash.

Among the injured, nine sustained serious injuries. At the same time, the fire service said that none of their conditions was assessed as life-threatening.

Read us on