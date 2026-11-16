In South Korea, the Ministry of Education is tightening controls ahead of the national university entrance examination, Suneung, due to the risk of using artificial intelligence glasses and miniature cameras for cheating. At least one specially trained employee will be sent to each of the 1,312 examination centers to help proctors inspect suspicious glasses, Korea Herald reports.

Inspecting glasses

Officials demonstrated to journalists how a student can enter a query into an AI system in advance and activate the function during the exam by touching the temple of the glasses. Proctors were instructed to inspect participants’ glasses during every part of the test and look for built-in cameras, overly thick frames, displays, charging ports and power buttons.

The ministry showed Meta and Rokid models that may resemble ordinary glasses. Some devices have noticeable cameras near the corners or in the center of the frame, while others may display light signals or distinctive patterns at a certain angle. If a proctor cannot determine whether the glasses are an AI device, they will be sent for inspection to the responsible employee at the center and, if necessary, to regional situation rooms and a joint response center.

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A student who repeatedly refuses to remove suspicious glasses for inspection may, after a review, be found to have violated examination rules, even if no electronic components are found in the glasses.

Measures against miniature cameras

The tighter controls come after a candidate who received the highest score in this year’s qualification examination for tax accountants said he had used a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI. According to him, he photographed the tasks, sent the images to AI and checked the answers on a smartphone. Police are examining the camera, laptop and phone handed over by his lawyer, including where the smartphone was used and whether other people were involved.

Prime Minister Han Seong-suk instructed officials to examine whether public Wi-Fi can be turned off at all examination sites and to establish an interagency response group. At the same time, the ministry does not plan mass personal searches of participants, while current rules do not allow signal jamming because of the risk of interference with emergency communications and residents of nearby areas. The agency is considering additional tools for future examinations, including radio-frequency detectors, metal detectors and thermal detection devices.

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