In South Korea, incomes decreased in 2024 for 38.9% of people belonging to the third income quintile. This is the highest share since 2020, when during the COVID-19 pandemic incomes declined for 41.2% of representatives of this group, Korea Herald reports, citing data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

Deterioration after several years of decline

In 2021, incomes declined for 38.6% of representatives of the third quintile, in 2022 for 35.8%, and in 2023 for 35.2%. Thus, the indicator increased for the first time after the economic downturn associated with the global pandemic.

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For about 12.8% of people in the third quintile, incomes fell by at least 50% over the year. At the same time, incomes increased for 57.3% of this group, less than the 63% recorded between 2022 and 2023 and the lowest level since 2021.

Trends in other groups

Income declines were also recorded in other quintiles: among 40.5% of representatives of the second, 35.1% of the fifth, and 29.1% of the first quintile. Only 9.7% of people in the third quintile recorded income growth of at least 50% in 2024. This is 2.3 percentage points lower than a year earlier and the lowest figure since such records began in 2018.

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