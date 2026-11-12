As Korea Herald reports, the South Korean government and the ruling Democratic Party have agreed to pursue stricter requirements for the reappointment of heads of bank holding companies. The plan was announced following a meeting of government officials and party lawmakers at the National Assembly in Seoul, dedicated to improving corporate governance at financial institutions.

Independent directors

The committee for nominating candidates for the head position is planned to consist solely of independent directors. Yoo Dong-soo, chairman of the parliamentary National Policy Committee and a Democratic Party lawmaker, said the changes should prevent incumbent executives from influencing the process of selecting their successors and make the procedure more transparent and fair.

The sides also agreed to allow shareholders to propose candidates for independent directors serving on the nomination committee.

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Higher voting requirements

According to the Financial Services Commission, the initial appointment of a CEO candidate will require support from at least two-thirds of all committee members. Currently, a majority vote of members present at the meeting is sufficient.

For a head seeking a second term, the requirement will be stricter: the candidate must receive approval from at least three-quarters of all committee members.

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