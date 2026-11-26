In South Korea, the benchmark KOSPI stock index rose by 62.07 points, or 1.32%, to 4,759.58 points at the start of trading on Thursday. The market gained 1.01% at the opening. Korea Herald reports.

Recovery after a sharp decline

On the previous day, the KOSPI fell by more than 6%, wiping out the gains of the preceding session. This was caused by investor concerns over the sustainability of artificial intelligence-related trading after an overnight sell-off in technology stocks on Wall Street.

Market participants also assessed US plans to introduce a new round of tariffs on goods from 14 countries, including South Korea. US stock indices closed mixed on the previous day: the Dow Jones rose by 0.33%, the S&P 500 fell by 0.25%, and the Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.62%.

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Performance of major companies’ shares

Shares in Samsung Electronics rose by 1.23%, while those of chipmaker SK hynix gained 3.69%. Shares in SK Square, the parent company of SK hynix, increased by 1.89%. Energy equipment manufacturer Samsung Electro-Mechanics added 4.9%.

As of 09:15, the South Korean won was quoted at 1,344.3 won per US dollar, unchanged from the close of the previous trading session.

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