In Wonju, South Korea, a ginkgo tree about 1,319 years old shed nearly all of its golden leaves within one hour. Strong winds and a sharp drop in temperature on Saturday morning accelerated the leaf fall, Korea Herald reports.

Leaves fell between 7 and 8 a.m.

As late as Friday afternoon, the tree's crown was covered in bright yellow leaves. The following morning, most of the leaves fell between 7:00 and 8:00 a.m., according to Yonhap News Agency.

Visitors who witnessed the sudden change described the falling leaves as rain. One of them wrote in a post on Naver Place that they arrived at around 7:00 a.m., when the tree was still covered in golden leaves, and an hour later saw nearly bare branches.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A popular autumn destination

The tree is located in Bangye-ri, Munmak-eup, and attracts visitors every year with its golden crown. Usually, ginkgo trees retain their yellow leaves for about 10 days before gradually shedding them.

One visitor who had planned a trip to Wonju with friends learned about the leaf fall the next day and changed her plans.

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