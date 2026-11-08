In South Korea, the number of children entering primary school in the 2027 academic year may fall below 300,000 for the first time. This concerns children born in 2020, Korea Herald reports.

A consequence of declining birth rates

According to the Korean Statistical Information Service and the Korean Educational Development Institute, the figure will drop below 300,000 just three years after the number of new first graders fell below 400,000.

In 2020, 272,337 children were born in the country, 10% fewer than a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics. In 2026, 301,442 students entered primary school, the lowest figure since 1964, when the agency began keeping relevant statistics.

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Forecasts through 2030

In 2027, the number of first graders is expected to amount to approximately one-quarter of the 1.05 million recorded in 1968. The decline in the number of school-age children is raising concerns about possible school closures, especially in rural areas, as well as widening educational inequality between regions.

The number of new primary school students is projected to decline through 2030, although it is expected to remain above 200,000. This is linked to a recovery in births in 2024: 238,317 children were born that year, and 254,341 in 2025.

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