In South Korea, the Daejeon District Court fined a doctor of Korean medicine 20 million won, or about $15,000, after a 92-year-old patient died during acupuncture treatment. The court's decision was reported by The Korea Herald.

Patient's death

The patient was undergoing treatment for back pain. The doctor was accused of causing a rupture of the heart muscle while performing acupuncture in the chest area at around 2:35 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2022. At approximately 5:08 p.m. the same day, the patient died.

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Position of the prosecution and the court

Prosecutors said the doctor did not check the patient's pulse and did not explain the risks of acupuncture in the chest area. According to them, after the patient complained of chest pain and showed signs of breathing difficulties, the doctor did not monitor him for about 15 minutes, until the patient lost consciousness.

The court noted that the case had serious consequences due to the patient's death. At the same time, it took into account the doctor's acknowledgment of the wrongdoing, his remorse, and a settlement with the deceased's family.

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