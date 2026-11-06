South Korea suspended trading in shares of companies listed on the KOSPI for 20 minutes on November 6. The restrictions were introduced at 9:03 a.m., when the index had fallen by more than 8% compared with the previous session’s close, Korea Herald reports.

Automatic trading halt

The South Korean exchange operator activated the automatic trading halt mechanism known as a circuit breaker. According to the publication, the Korea Exchange (KRX) has applied this mechanism for the tenth time this year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pressure on technology stocks

The index came under strong selling pressure after a sell-off in technology stocks on Wall Street. The source links this sell-off to concerns that a convincing victory by US Democrats in the midterm elections could slow the pace of building data centers for artificial intelligence.

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