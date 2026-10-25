In the city of Yeoju in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, visitors to the Yeoju Ogoknaru Festival watched the traditional nakhwa spectacle. During it, sparks cascaded from suspended bundles. The event took place at Yeogang Pier near Silleuksa Temple.

Traditional nakhwa display

According to The Korea Herald, nakhwa is a traditional display in which sparks fall from suspended bundles. It was held on Sunday as part of the Yeoju Ogoknaru Festival. The photo from the event is credited to Yonhap.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Festival program

The festival also featured local agricultural products, food stalls, performances and activities inspired by traditions from the Joseon era. The name Yeoju Ogoknaru Festival combines the words “ogok,” meaning the five main grain crops, and “naru,” meaning a river pier. Thus, the event program combined a traditional cultural display with a presentation of local products and dishes.

Read us on