South Korea’s Navy planned to hold a launching ceremony for the new 3,600-ton frigate Pyeongtaek in the city of Geoje on November 18. Korea Herald reports that the ship was to be launched at the Hanwha Ocean shipyard, located about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The fifth ship of the series

Pyeongtaek is the fifth ship of the Ulsan-class Batch-III program, intended to replace aging frigates and patrol combat corvettes. The frigate was named after the city of Pyeongtaek, where the country’s 2nd Fleet is based.

The ship is 130 meters long and 15 meters wide. Its armament includes a 127-mm main gun, vertical launch systems for anti-ship missiles, ship-to-ship guided missiles and tactical ship-to-surface missiles, as well as long-range anti-submarine torpedoes.

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Radars and sonars

The frigate is equipped with a domestically developed multifunctional phased-array radar system. Four fixed radar panels are designed to monitor air and sea space in all directions and engage several aerial threats simultaneously.

The radar panels and infrared sensors are housed in a mast intended to reduce the ship’s visibility to the enemy. The frigate also has a low-noise hybrid propulsion system and two domestically produced sonars, hull-mounted and towed, designed to detect and track underwater threats.

Transfer to the fleet

After trials, Pyeongtaek is planned to be transferred to the South Korean Navy at the end of 2027.

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