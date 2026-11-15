A joking trend of creating images using generative AI that imitate funeral portraits has spread among teenagers and people aged 20 to 29 in South Korea. Such posts, which most often appear on Instagram, may depict the users themselves or their friends as supposedly deceased.

Imitation of funeral announcements

As Korea Herald reports, the AI-generated images are designed as black-and-white funeral portraits and accompanied by memorial inscriptions. Some posts also include a date of birth and a fictitious date of death, black ribbons, and white chrysanthemums. This makes such publications difficult to distinguish from genuine death announcements.

Reactions in the comments vary: users aware of the joke leave ironic remarks, while others, unaware of the post's fake nature, express sincere condolences.

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Criticism and Meta's response

Experts warn that this practice devalues death and funeral traditions. Kim Si Dok, a professor in the Department of Funeral Services at Eulji University, called on online platforms to take measures to limit the spread of such content.

Meta, which owns Instagram, said it restricts or removes content that violates community standards. Users can report altered images of private individuals, including minors, if they were published without consent.

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