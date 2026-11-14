In South Korea, President Lee Jae-myung’s job approval rating fell to 39% this week, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier. This was reported by Korea Herald, citing a weekly Gallup Korea poll.

The survey was conducted from Tuesday through Thursday among 1,002 respondents aged 18 and over. Last week, 41% of survey participants viewed the president’s performance positively. In October, the figure dropped to 37%, and in recent weeks it has fluctuated around the 40% mark.

Reasons for dissatisfaction

The share of those who negatively assess Lee Jae-myung’s performance remained at 50%. Among the reasons for disapproval, respondents most often cited real estate policy — 17%. Another 15% referred to economic issues and public welfare.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Among participants who positively assess the president’s performance, 19% cited the economy and welfare issues. Diplomacy was named as a reason for a positive assessment by 17% of respondents, while 9% cited communication.

Party support

The poll was conducted amid political disputes surrounding a special prosecutor bill related to claims of allegedly fabricated charges against Lee Jae-myung. The document was passed by the National Assembly last week. The report also mentions concerns about government real estate policy and stock market instability.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party rose by 3 percentage points to 39%. The rating of the main opposition People Power Party fell by 2 points to 26%. The gap between the parties stands at 13 percentage points. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Read us on