In South Korea, researchers analyzed the outcomes of palliative surgery in patients with stage IV gastric cancer and found that a larger number of removed lymph nodes was not associated with a higher risk of complications or death within 30 days. This was reported by News-Medical, citing a study by a team of medical specialists from Korea University Anam Hospital and Gyeongsang National University Changwon Hospital.

Data from 855 patients

The researchers selected 855 patients with pathologically confirmed stage IV gastric cancer who underwent palliative, meaning non-radical, gastrectomy. The data came from nationwide registries of the Korean Gastric Cancer Association for 2019 and 2023, covering 26,828 cases.

The patients were divided into two groups according to the number of removed lymph nodes: fewer than 15 nodes — 62 people; 15 or more — 793 people. The authors specifically emphasized that this division was based on the number of nodes, rather than a direct comparison of the anatomical extent of D1 and D2 lymph node dissection.

Differences between the groups

Before statistical adjustment, 30-day complications were recorded in 43.5% of patients in the group with fewer removed nodes, while mortality was 17.7%. In the group with 15 or more nodes, these figures were 29.8% and 6.8%, respectively.

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After weighting for age, sex, body mass index, comorbidities, preoperative chemotherapy, type of surgery and other parameters, the complication rate was 45.1% versus 30.9%, while mortality was 19.7% versus 7.8%.

Limitations of the conclusions

The researchers cautioned that these results do not prove the safety or therapeutic benefit of removing a larger number of lymph nodes. The limited-intervention group included more patients with poorer physical condition before surgery, as well as those who underwent open surgery or total removal of the stomach. The figures may have been affected by patient frailty, nutritional status, disease extent and the circumstances in which surgery was chosen.

The largest descriptive difference among individual complications was recorded for pneumonia: 14.8% in the group with fewer nodes versus 3.7% in the other group. At the same time, the authors noted that due to the small number of such cases, these data do not provide grounds for reliable conclusions about statistical significance or a causal relationship.

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