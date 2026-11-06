In Iksan, South Korea, a son saved his 58-year-old firefighter father, Lee Jeong-ok, who suffered cardiac arrest during an evening run. The chief of the Gimje fire station was running in a park with his son, Lee Gang-hyeon, on October 11 when he suddenly felt unwell.

Resuscitation before rescuers arrived

As Korea Herald reports, the incident occurred at around 9:00 p.m. Lee Gang-hyeon immediately called the 119 emergency service and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on his father following the operator's instructions. He had learned these first-aid skills from his father.

Rescuers arrived at the scene five minutes after the call. By that time, the man's pulse had returned, but his heart stopped again. Emergency workers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and used a defibrillator, after which they were able to restore cardiac activity.

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Return to service

Lee Jeong-ok was taken to Wonkwang University Hospital, where he underwent intensive treatment and percutaneous coronary intervention. The firefighter recovered and returned to work on November 2.

Lee Jeong-ok thanked his son for his calm response and the rescuers for their assistance. Authorities in North Jeolla Province said they would strengthen public training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation skills.

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