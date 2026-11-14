In South Korea, three senior officials of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea boycotted a leadership meeting and demanded an ethics investigation into party leader Kim Min-seok. Choi Min-hee, Lee Seong-yun and Han Min-soo, who make up three of the party’s five elected Supreme Council members, held a separate press conference instead, the Korea Herald reports.

The protest took place a day after Kim ordered an immediate ethics investigation into Choi. It was prompted by her remarks that President Lee Jae-myung had allegedly opposed the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol after the declaration of martial law in December 2024.

Dispute over impeachment

The presidential office called reports about the remarks unfounded and expressed “deep regret.” Choi later explained that she had confused the impeachment procedure involving Yoon Suk Yeol with the case of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. According to her, Lee consistently supported Yoon’s impeachment after the declaration of martial law.

Choi also criticized Kim Min-seok’s decision to launch an investigation without speaking with her first. Han Min-soo said that the party leader himself should be subject to an ethics review and accused him of unfairly running the party.

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Longstanding factional confrontation

The conflict is linked to the August election for leader of the Democratic Party, in which Kim Min-seok defeated Jung Chung-rae by 54.08% to 45.92%. Despite Jung’s defeat, he retained influence in the Supreme Council, as three of its five elected members are considered his allies.

Jung’s supporters accuse Kim of using suspicions about opponents’ possible ties to the controversial religious group Shincheonji. At an internal meeting of lawmakers on November 3, Kim acknowledged that there was no evidence of a possible alliance between factional rivals, opponents of Lee and Shincheonji members, and apologized to those harmed by the accusations.

Kim Min-seok’s allies rejected claims of political retaliation. A group of supporters of President Lee called for Choi to be expelled from the party, while Democratic Party spokesperson Park Sung-jun said disputes should be discussed at Supreme Council meetings rather than through boycotts and press conferences.

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