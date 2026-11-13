In South Korea, 90,203 people died of cancer last year, 17.4% more than in 2015, when 76,855 such deaths were recorded. Cancer remains the leading cause of death in the country, accounting for about a quarter of all fatalities, Korea Herald reports, citing data from Statistics Korea.

Cancer mortality over the decade rose from 150.8 to 177.1 cases per 100,000 population. By comparison, in 2024, the figure was 174.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Pancreatic cancer overtook stomach cancer

The highest mortality rates remain for lung and liver cancer. Last year, mortality from lung cancer was 38.9 cases per 100,000 population, while liver cancer mortality was 20.4 cases. In 2015, the respective figures were 34.1 and 22.2.

Mortality from pancreatic cancer rose from 10.7 cases per 100,000 population in 2015 to 17 last year. In 2022, this type of cancer overtook stomach cancer in mortality, at 14.3 versus 13.9 cases per 100,000 population. At the same time, stomach cancer mortality declined from 16.7 to 13.7 over the decade.

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South Korea has a national screening program for six types of cancer, including stomach, colorectal, liver, breast, cervical and lung cancer. Pancreatic cancer screening is not included because no effective screening method has been established that reduces mortality among the general population.

Differences between regions and sexes

In 2025, cancer mortality among men was 219.9 cases per 100,000 population, compared with 134.7 among women. Researchers also pointed to a higher incidence of colorectal cancer among men; alcohol consumption, obesity and insufficient physical activity were named among the possible factors.

Regional differences also remain significant. The highest age-standardized cancer mortality rate last year was recorded in Gwangju, at 86.5 cases per 100,000 population. In Seoul, where the rate was the lowest for the second consecutive year, it was 70.7. Experts stressed the need to strengthen the capacity of regional cancer centers, including for chemotherapy and monitoring patients' condition.

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