A study involving 2,329 children and adolescents in South Korea found that increased consumption of animal-based seafood was associated with a higher concentration of total mercury in urine. As News-Medical reports, doubling such consumption was associated with a 13.2% increase in urinary mercury levels across all age groups.

Data from three age groups

The scientists used data from the fifth cycle of the Korean National Environmental Health Survey for 2021–2023. The sample included 648 children aged three to five, 780 schoolchildren aged six to 11, and 901 adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Participants or their guardians reported how often they consumed large fish species and tuna, other fish, crustaceans, mollusks, seaweed, and other seafood. The researchers calculated animal-based seafood consumption separately, excluding seaweed. Urine samples were collected from all participants, while blood samples were collected only from adolescents.

In the groups with the highest level of animal-based seafood consumption, urinary mercury concentrations were 45–83% higher than in the groups with the lowest level. Each additional day of seafood consumption during the previous week was associated with an increase in this indicator of about 5–6%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Urine does not replace a blood test for an individual

The comparison of urine and blood test results included 872 adolescents. For 812 participants with complete data, the association between doubling seafood consumption and mercury levels was almost identical: 15.3% for urine and 15.4% for blood.

At the same time, agreement between individual results was moderate: about one-third of adolescents fell into the same mercury concentration categories in both tests. Urine testing identified about half of participants whose blood mercury levels were in the highest 20%.

The authors noted that urine testing may be useful for population monitoring of dietary mercury intake when blood collection is difficult. However, it cannot reliably replace blood testing to assess mercury levels in an individual child. The study had a cross-sectional design, relied on reported food consumption frequency, and did not assess the health effects of the identified mercury levels.

Read us on