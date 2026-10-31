A charter fishing boat carrying 22 people caught fire near Yeongheung Island in the Yellow Sea off South Korea. All people were rescued, and two, including the vessel’s captain, were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke.

Rescue operation

The fire on the 9.77-ton boat broke out at 6:51 a.m. on October 31 in waters 0.9 nautical miles south of the island. After receiving the distress signal, the Coast Guard dispatched patrol and rescue boats to the scene, extinguished the fire and rescued everyone on board, Korea Herald reports.

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Investigation into the cause of the fire

Two Coast Guard officers also inhaled smoke during the rescue operation. They planned to seek medical attention. The Coast Guard is to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess the extent of damage to the vessel. According to eyewitnesses, sparks and smoke emerged from the boat’s passenger cabin.

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