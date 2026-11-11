Workers at Korea Railroad Corp. in South Korea plan to begin an indefinite general strike at 9:00 a.m. on December 10. The Korean Railway Workers' Union announced this at a press conference at Seoul Station.

Union demands

The union warned that the strike will take place if its demands are not met. Workers are seeking changes to the promotion system and the hiring of more staff responsible for safety.

In a statement, the union criticized the current career advancement system, which it said unfairly excludes frontline workers. Representatives of the organization also claim that staff shortages in railway operations directly endanger transport safety, Korea Herald reports.

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Preparations for the protest

Before the planned strike, the union is to hold a large-scale rally at Seoul Station on Saturday. After that, the organization plans a two-week railway safe-operation campaign and a series of evening regional rallies beginning on November 23.

The strike may affect KTX high-speed trains, regular rail routes across the country, and the subway in the capital region. Its impact could be greater than during previous strikes due to the integration of high-speed rail operator SR Co. into KORAIL in September.

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