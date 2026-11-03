South Korean police have detained 13 people suspected of involvement in producing methamphetamine from cold medicine in an apartment in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that the cases of four suspects had been referred to prosecutors and that they remain in custody, Korea Herald reports.

Production in an apartment

According to police, five alleged members of the group, including its leader, are suspected of producing 1.36 kilograms of methamphetamine between April 2025 and June 2026. Law enforcement estimated the amount at approximately 4.2 billion won, or $3.13 million, noting that it is roughly 40,000 doses.

The apartment, which investigators believe was used as an underground laboratory, was vacant due to a property dispute. Police believe the suspects installed surveillance cameras and a barrier in the parking area to avoid drawing attention.

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Supply of medicines and chemicals

Investigators also said that the group’s members studied methods of manufacturing the drug using foreign scientific publications, videos of scientific experiments, and court rulings in similar cases.

Another six suspects, including a licensed herbal pharmacy specialist, are accused of supplying 636,600 cold medicine tablets while knowing they were intended for methamphetamine production. According to police, the medicines were handed over in residential complex parking lots and other locations.

Law enforcement also detained a pharmacy manager suspected of selling large batches of medicines without the required license, as well as a supplier of hazardous chemicals. Police said they seized 1.36 kilograms of methamphetamine before it was sold, production equipment, and 635 grams of pseudoephedrine, a component of some cold medicines. Measures were also taken to recover 130 million won in suspected criminal proceeds.

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