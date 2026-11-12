In the city of Cheonan in South Korea, police detained a woman after the death of her 15-year-old son with a severe developmental disability. Law enforcement officers suspect the mother of causing the child's death through abuse.

Emergency services call

As Korea Herald reports, the woman, who is in her 40s, called the 119 emergency service at 8:27 and said that her son was not breathing. Rescuers found the teenager pulseless and in cardiac arrest, took him to hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police arrived at the scene after a request from the fire and rescue service for a joint response. According to law enforcement, signs of abuse were found on the boy's body. The mother was detained at around 10:00 on suspicion of causing death through child abuse.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Further investigation

Police did not disclose details of the alleged violence, citing the ongoing investigation. According to police, there had previously been no reports of abuse involving the boy.

The teenager had an intellectual disability. Reports said that after treatment in hospital, he spent about a week at a short-term care facility before returning home. Law enforcement officers plan to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death and are also considering seeking a warrant for the woman's continued detention.

Read us on