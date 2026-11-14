New rules have taken effect in South Korea allowing travelers to bring in medicines prescribed and purchased abroad for their own treatment. As Korea Herald reports, the changes were announced by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and the Korea Customs Service and took effect the following day.

Travelers may carry up to six packages of medicines if the drug is approved in the country where it was prescribed and purchased. If the prescribed dosage requires more packages, a supply for up to three months may be brought in.

Trips for cheaper medicines

The changes sparked discussion on South Korean online forums dedicated to Mounjaro. Users compared airfare prices to Japan and exchanged information on obtaining a prescription. One poster estimated that a one-day trip to Fukuoka, Japan, together with a three-month supply of 5 mg Mounjaro, would cost about 700,000 won, or $520. According to the poster, the same supply in South Korea would cost more than 1 million won even with a 10% discount.

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Injectable weight-loss medicines became popular in the country after Wegovy was introduced in October 2024. Mounjaro became available in August 2025. In the first half of 2026, South Korean medical institutions and pharmacies received about 11.4 million Mounjaro prefilled pens with a total value of 1.01 trillion won.

Questions over repeated imports

The new rules were discussed by the parliamentary Health and Welfare Committee. Rep. Lee Man-hee of the People Power Party raised the question of how customs officers would determine whether medicines are intended for personal use if a person crosses the border repeatedly and there is no system for tracking previously imported medicines.

Minister of Food and Drug Safety Oh Yu-kyoung said the agencies responded swiftly to repeated complaints from travelers whose properly prescribed and purchased medicines had been held at customs. Before the rules were changed, customs officers identified 5,030 cases of unauthorized imports of weight-loss medicines, including Mounjaro and Wegovy, in the first eight months of 2026. There were 1,189 such cases throughout 2025.

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