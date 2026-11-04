Between April 17 and October 29, 2,057 explosions linked to Israeli military operations were recorded in southern Lebanon. Officials from Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research told Asharq Al-Awsat about this. According to the outlet, Israeli forces were demolishing residential buildings, agricultural land, roads and bridges in the south of the country.

Damage data

A previous report by the council referred to 1,731 demolition and destruction operations in southern Lebanon between March 2 and September 10. Of these, 1,128 took place after the framework agreement was concluded on June 26. The average daily number of such operations, according to these data, increased from 5.15 to approximately 15.

A study by Information International, cited by the outlet, estimated that by mid-June more than 90,000 homes across Lebanon had been damaged or destroyed. This figure concerns not only the country’s southern areas. The study also recorded the complete destruction of seven bridges and partial damage to the Qasmiya Bridge among eight crossings attacked on routes between areas south of the Litani River and adjacent areas.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Seismic events and expert assessment

According to data from the International Organization for Migration cited in the study, as of July 1, 499,784 people remained internally displaced in Lebanon. The National Council for Scientific Research also reported a powerful explosion in Majdal Zoun on June 28. An explosion in Shakif on the night of July 30–31 generated seismic waves equivalent to a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, while an explosion in Ali al-Taher on September 10 coincided with a magnitude 4.1 seismic event recorded by the United States Geological Survey.

Retired Brigadier General Khalil al-Hemayel said that the destruction was concentrated near Israeli positions and affected, in particular, the areas of Bint Jbeil, Khiam and Aita al-Shaab. In his view, the operations are aimed not only at military targets but also at destroying the conditions for residents to return to populated areas. He also believed that the scale and nature of the destruction may indicate Israel’s intention to maintain a long-term presence in areas under its control.

Read us on