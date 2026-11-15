In Jabalia and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, civil defence teams have recovered the remains of 69 Palestinians from beneath the rubble in recent days. This allowed families to bury their loved ones, whose bodies had long remained under destroyed homes, Al Jazeera reports.

Burials after three years of waiting

Mahmoud Nabhan, a resident of the Bir al-Naaja area, was able to bury 17 members of his family, including seven of his children and grandchildren. According to him, they were killed after their home was struck 20 days after the war began in October 2023. The dead included a 45-day-old baby.

Nabhan said that there were no fighters, Israeli military personnel or captives in the house at the time of the strike. For three years, he tried to help search for his relatives’ remains, but difficult conditions hindered the effort. After the burial, the man said that the family now knows where they are buried.

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Thousands remain under the ruins

Forty-seven-year-old Fatima al-Masri buried her husband and 18-year-old son, who, she said, were killed in an Israeli strike in the Safatwi area of northern Gaza in October 2024. Their remains had been under the ruins of their home for two years. During the work, rescuers found bone fragments, her son’s phone and personal belongings of the deceased.

According to an estimate by the Palestinian Civil Defence, more than 8,000 bodies still need to be recovered across Gaza. The total number of missing Palestinians exceeds 10,000 people: this figure includes people who may be under rubble, detained or buried without identification.

Palestinian authorities, whose data are cited by the UN, reported that more than 630 bodies and human remains were recovered from destroyed buildings in Gaza from November 2025 to September 2026. Civil defence teams’ work is complicated by a lack of resources and heavy equipment, forcing much of the excavation to be carried out manually.

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