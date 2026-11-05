In Australia’s Northern Territory, police laid 233 charges for domestic violence-related offences against more than 140 people under the age of 18 between March and September. As ABC News Australia reports, the most common charge was aggravated assault.

This was followed by charges of strangulation, suffocation or choking, as well as threats to kill. Over the past month, 22 minors were charged with domestic violence-related assaults, three with strangulation or suffocation, and another two with threats to kill.

Other offences listed in police data include distributing intimate images, recording intimate images without consent, creating a danger of serious harm, and sexual intercourse without consent. The data specify neither the identities nor the ages of the victims. They may include both family members and intimate partners.

Seeking help

Hannah George, head of the Katherine Women's Information and Legal Service, said the figures did not come as a surprise to her. According to her, one in eight clients of the service, which provides legal support to women and girls in the Big Rivers region, is under 25.

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George also reported an increase in requests for help from young women and girls over the past year. She linked the rise in non-physical violence to the spread of social media and access to technology, including threats to distribute intimate photos or videos as a means of control.

Support in remote communities

This year, according to ABC, four women in the Northern Territory are believed to have been killed by their male partners. Two of them were underage girls from remote communities. In July, a 17-year-old girl was found dead on Elcho Island; police said blunt-force injuries may have been the cause. A 34-year-old man was charged with murder, and police allege they were in a domestic relationship at the time of her death.

Three months later, a 16-year-old girl from the community of Alpurrurulam died after attending a local medical clinic in connection with an alleged physical assault. A 26-year-old man, whom police believe was in a relationship with her, was also charged with murder.

Donna Ah Chee, head of the Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance Northern Territory, noted that medical clinics in small communities are often among the few places where young women can receive help. Trish Connolly, chief executive of the Northern Territory Council of Social Service, said there was a significant shortage of programmes for children and young people experiencing domestic violence without a guardian. In the 2025–2026 financial year, 439 cases were opened under the Circuit Breaker early intervention programme, but the programme is unavailable in remote communities.

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