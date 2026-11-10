In Pakistan, the Bannu Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has postponed the second annual Secondary School Certificate examinations in North Waziristan district. The decision was made due to the security situation in the area, Dawn reports.

Exams postponed

According to a BISE Bannu notification dated November 9, examinations at all examination centers in the district were postponed on the instructions of the deputy commissioner of North Waziristan. An updated schedule will be announced later. Students, parents and educational institutions were advised to await further instructions from the board.

At the same time, examinations at the Cadet College Razmak centers in North Waziristan and in the Bakakhel tehsil on the Miranshah Road will be held as scheduled. This examination session, which was planned to begin on October 12, was already postponed last month in three districts of the Bannu division: Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Curfew in Mir Ali

Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Mir Ali for the duration of a security operation. Restrictions in Mir Ali and Bobli will begin after the evening Isha prayer, and the Bannu–Miranshah road will be closed to traffic.

Area representative and Development Council member Malik Rohulla Khan said residents had been allowed to visit the markets of Miranshah and Dattakhel to purchase essential goods. According to him, routes through Miranshah, Ishak and Razmak can be used to leave North Waziristan.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, 40 terrorist attacks were recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in October, compared with 58 in September. The number of people killed decreased from 90 to 38, while the number injured fell from 165 to 19.

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