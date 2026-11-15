Researchers have discovered microscopic communities in polymetallic nodules from the Clarion-Clipperton Zone that differ significantly from organisms in nearby seafloor sediments. As ScienceAlert reports, scientists examined 244 individual nodules retrieved from depths of 4 to 6 kilometers during an expedition of the German research vessel RV Sonne in 2019.

Life in cracks and pores

Polymetallic nodules contain nickel, cobalt, copper, iron, and manganese and are of interest for potential deep-sea mining. At the same time, they take millions of years to form. Previous biodiversity research in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone had mainly focused on organisms in seafloor mud or on the surfaces of nodules.

After breaking the samples apart, scientists found roundworms, crustaceans, and representatives of the genus Thurammina in cracks and pores. Polychaete worms, kinorhynchs, tardigrades, and other organisms were also recorded in a smaller number of nodules. Microcommunities from nodules collected in areas about 1,000 kilometers apart proved more similar to one another than to communities in neighboring sediments.

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Traces of ancient organisms

Microfossils of diatoms, radiolarians, and sea sponges were also found in the inner layers of the nodules. The researchers noted that biogenic particles in cavities indicate that some such structures were inhabited by ancient organisms, but do not prove that they lived there at the time the layers formed. The discovery of sponge spicules and the foraminifer Saccorhiza, which uses them to build shell-like structures, may indicate that the nodules served as a habitat on the seafloor for millions of years.

The authors of the study, published in Scientific Reports, warn that large-scale removal of nodules could lead to the irreversible loss of biodiversity that has not yet been described. In their view, protecting seafloor sediments alone will not preserve species and ecological communities associated with the nodules.

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