Poland’s ninth and final training course of the Voluntary Basic Military Service in 2026 will begin on November 16. It will last 27 days and include basic training at 50 locations across the country, RMF24 reports.

Requirements for candidates

Polish citizens aged 18 and over who have not been convicted and successfully pass a medical examination may join the program. Applications can be submitted at any Military Recruitment Center, through the online military recruitment portal, or via the information hotline.

Participants will undergo drill training, study military regulations and the basics of weapons handling, and take part in tactical classes and physical training. The course will conclude with a ceremonial military oath. When applying, candidates can indicate the skills and qualifications they wish to obtain during their service.

Pay and further service

Volunteers will receive compensation of 6,500 zlotys gross per month. This corresponds to the lowest level of pay for a professional servicemember. All training activities are funded by the military.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

After basic training, participants may join the reserve or continue specialized training for up to 11 months. They may also apply to join professional military service or the Territorial Defence Forces. Graduates have priority in recruitment for professional service and, if they meet the criteria, in employment in public administration.

Training in the Territorial Defence Forces

For those wishing to serve in the Territorial Defence Forces, five 16-day training courses are planned in 2027: in February, April, June–July, August–September, and October. Each course will conclude with the taking of the oath.

In addition, military qualification will take place in Poland from February 1 to April 30, 2027. It will primarily concern men born in 2008 and may also include women born between 2000 and 2008 with the required education, including medical, translation, or psychological qualifications.

Read us on