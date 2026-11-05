In the Polish city of Świętochłowice, the parents of a 43-year-old woman have been charged with psychological abuse of their daughter, exposing her to serious harm to her health, causing a long-term illness, and failing to provide assistance. They face between three and 20 years in prison, RMF24 reports.

The parents’ and investigators’ positions

Sabina Kuśmierska, head of the district prosecutor’s office in Chorzów, said that the charges were based primarily on forensic medical findings. The charges constitute a single episode covering four articles of Poland’s Criminal Code.

The woman’s parents came for questioning on their own. The mother did not plead guilty. The father formally admitted to the charge brought against him, but denied in his explanations that he had committed the acts imputed to him.

No preventive measures were imposed on the suspects. Investigators plan to complete the investigation by the end of November.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Question of placement in a social care facility

At the same time, the district court in Chorzów is considering behind closed doors the issue of a possible compulsory placement of the woman in a social welfare home. The relevant motion was filed by the prosecutor’s office and the Świętochłowice social assistance center. They believe that the woman’s stay outside such a facility could threaten her life.

At the first hearing, the woman, who came with her father and a representative, told journalists that she felt well and wanted to stay at home. She also assured them that she was not being harmed there. The prosecutor’s office confirmed that she is no longer living with her parents.

What is known about the case

Authorities began dealing with the case in July 2025 after a report of a domestic quarrel in one of the apartment buildings in Świętochłowice. Police found an 82-year-old married couple and their 43-year-old daughter in the apartment. According to available information, neighbors had not seen her for 27 years. The woman had difficulty moving and swelling in her legs; she was taken to hospital, where she spent several weeks.

Polish media wrote that she had allegedly spent nearly three decades in one room without contact with the outside world. At the same time, police stressed that a preliminary check had not confirmed that the woman was being held in the dwelling against her will. Law enforcement officers also said that they had not previously received reports of her disappearance or any other alarming signals from this address.

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