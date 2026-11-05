Six people have been detained in Poland in a case involving the alleged illegal supply to the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, of components used in the production of ammunition and weapons systems. Four of the detainees have been charged with espionage and remanded in custody for three months.

Espionage charges

According to Deutsche Welle, one of the four accused is a Russian citizen. Poland's Internal Security Agency reported that two other individuals in the case are subject to non-custodial preventive measures.

Polish intelligence services coordinator Tomasz Siemoniak said that those detained include five Polish citizens aged between 25 and 52, as well as a 37-year-old Russian citizen.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Suspected embargo circumvention

According to investigators, the group supplied Moscow with significant quantities of parts for manufacturing ammunition and weapons systems, despite the embargo in force. All six individuals are also accused of violating rules governing international trade in goods and technologies of strategic importance for national defense and international security.

Siemoniak said that a strict embargo is in place against Russia in this area and that the operation was allegedly aimed at circumventing it.

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