Two men detained in Poland for praising Krakow killings — RMF24

In Poland, a 20-year-old man from Łomża County and a 34-year-old man from the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship have been detained. They are suspected of publicly praising online the killings committed in Krakow on November 7. Both have been notified of suspicions, RMF24 reports.

The 20-year-old man's comment

The 20-year-old was identified by officers of the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime who were monitoring social media. Law enforcement drew attention to his comment under a post about the attack in Krakow. According to police, he praised the attacker's actions and wrote that he himself “has a desire to kill.”

The information was passed to police officers in Łomża, who detained the man. During a search of his room, officers found a tactical knife and seized his mobile phone. The detainee explained that he had written the comment under the influence of emotions and nerves, and later deleted it after other users warned him about possible consequences.

The 20-year-old man was notified of suspicions of publicly inciting the commission of a crime and praising a crime. He faces up to three years in prison.

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Measures against the 34-year-old man

The other case concerns a 34-year-old man from the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship. According to the District Prosecutor's Office in Kielce, on November 8 he publicly praised on social media the killings committed the previous day in Krakow. The man was identified and detained by Kielce police officers, and on November 10 a prosecutor notified him of suspicion of praising a crime.

The suspect admitted guilt and confirmed that he had posted these comments. The prosecutor imposed police supervision, bail of 5,000 zlotys, and a ban on leaving the country. He may face a fine, restriction of liberty, or up to one year in prison.

Karolina Gałecka, spokesperson for Poland's Ministry of Interior and Administration, said that after the tragedy in Krakow, law enforcement officers have already detained 11 people aged 15 to 68 for glorifying the attacker's actions and threatening new attacks.

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