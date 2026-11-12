In Poland, Ibum Forte 400 mg ibuprofen capsules have been available by prescription only since October 16, 2026. The medicine has received a new name — Ibum Med, RMF24 reports.

Change in the medicine’s status

Previously, Ibum Forte 400 mg capsules manufactured by Hasco-Lek could be purchased without a prescription. The change took effect following a decision by URPL. The Warsaw Regional Chamber of Pharmacists published documents confirming the medicine’s new status on November 5.

The change applies to packs of 6, 12, 24 and 36 capsules, as well as a new 60-capsule variant. Each capsule still contains 400 mg of ibuprofen. According to URPL, the decision was made at the request of Hasco-Lek, while the official reasons for the change were not disclosed.

Indications and dosage

The Ibum Med leaflet states that it is used for mild to moderate pain, including headaches, including migraine, toothache and muscle pain, pain after injuries, and painful menstruation. It also specifically indicates relief of symptoms of joint diseases, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

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For pain, fever and painful menstruation, the maximum daily dose is 1,200 mg, or three capsules. For adult patients with joint diseases, a doctor may increase the dose to 2,400 mg per day during an exacerbation. Patients should follow their doctor’s instructions.

Similar medicines and warnings

At the same time, non-prescription medicines with similar names remain available in Poland, including Ibum Express Forte 400 mg in soft capsule form. RMF24 noted that the URPL decision applies only to Ibum Med, while the Forte and 400 mg designations may appear on the packaging of different medicines.

Ibum Med must not be used during the last three months of pregnancy or combined with other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Contraindications include active or previous gastric or duodenal ulcer disease, severe heart, kidney or liver failure, and allergic reactions to aspirin or other NSAIDs. People taking anticoagulants should inform their doctor, as ibuprofen may increase the risk of bleeding.

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