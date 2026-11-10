In Poland, the rector of the John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin decided to immediately dismiss lecturer Dr. Katarzyna Pejda. The reason was her social media posts about the deaths of three family members of the attacker who carried out a shooting in Krakow.

The university rector’s decision

As RMF24 reports, Pejda worked at the university’s Second Department of Sinology. Under a report about the discovery of three bodies at the attacker’s family home, she wrote that this meant three fewer votes for the Confederation party. In response to critical comments, the lecturer stated that the tragedy occurred in Krakow, not in the place where, in her words, the attacker had been raised.

The university called such remarks unacceptable. In a statement, the institution said that the conduct of the already dismissed employee was contrary to the principles of social coexistence and the values on which the university’s activities are based. It also emphasized that academic lecturers are expected to adhere to ethical and moral standards.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Disciplinary proceedings

University spokesperson Wojciech Andrusiewicz said that the rector made the decision to terminate the employment contract independently. It was not connected to the disciplinary proceedings previously opened against Pejda over her posts. Following the immediate dismissal, continuing the disciplinary proceedings became pointless. The lecturer’s controversial posts were later removed from social media.

The shooting occurred last Saturday at Krakow’s Main Market Square. According to RMF24, the attacker killed six people and injured 15, including two police officers. He himself died in hospital after being wounded during a shootout with law enforcement officers. On the same day, in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, police found the bodies of his parents and sister with gunshot wounds in the family’s residence.

Read us on