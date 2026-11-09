In Poland, the number of licensed tennis players increased by 20–30% over the year across all age categories, said Dariusz Łukaszewski, president of the Polish Tennis Association. According to him, the successes of Polish female tennis players contributed to growing interest in the sport among children and young people.

Growth in the number of licensed players

As Interia Sport reports, Łukaszewski described the current year as unexpectedly successful for Polish tennis. He suggested that this season could be the best in the history of Polish tennis and pointed to the presence of two Polish female tennis players among the world’s leading players.

The association’s head noted that Maja Chwalińska’s successes had generated significant attention. He called the increase in the number of licensed athletes historic and added that such growth in the number of newcomers had not been seen before.

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Maja Chwalińska’s performances

Interia Sport writes that Chwalińska’s popularity grew after she reached the Roland Garros final, where she lost to Mirra Andreeva. After that, the tennis player received a wildcard for Wimbledon, but her performance in London was overshadowed by an injury.

Later, according to the publication, Chwalińska won the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, defeating Iga Świątek in the quarterfinals. In December, the Polish tennis player is also set to take part in an exhibition tournament in Gdańsk, where her opponents will include Linda Nosková.

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