Polish doctor faces 307 bribery charges — RMF24

In Rzeszów, Poland, a 64-year-old doctor has been charged with 307 counts of accepting material benefits in exchange for starting treatment or hospitalizing patients. According to the prosecutor's office, the woman headed a department at one of the city’s hospitals and was also a court expert. The court remanded her in custody for three months.

As RMF24 reports, the doctor was detained on November 9 by officers from the anti-corruption unit of the police in Rzeszów. Law enforcement officers also searched her medical office and cars.

Alcohol and money

According to the police, the doctor may have received branded alcohol and money from patients’ guardians. The amounts ranged from 50 to 300 zlotys. Investigators link these material benefits to decisions on starting treatment or admitting patients to a hospital ward.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Private appointments

Law enforcement officers also established that the woman used her official office to see patients privately. According to the police, she did not pay rental and maintenance costs for the premises used for such visits.

Investigators claim that private appointments at other medical facilities were listed as services provided under a contract with the NFZ in order to obtain reimbursement. Police do not rule out that the doctor may face new charges. She faces up to eight years in prison.

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