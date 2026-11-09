Police in Gdynia and Rumia, Poland, dismantled two illegal amphetamine laboratories. During the operation, they seized liquid amphetamine, laboratory equipment and chemicals with a total estimated black-market value of more than 1.6 million zlotys. Two men were detained, and the court placed them in pretrial detention, RMF24 reports.

Laboratory on an allotment garden plot

The first production site was discovered in an allotment garden area in Gdynia. According to police, a complete technological line for producing amphetamine had been set up there. During the search, law enforcement officers seized 3.5 kg of liquid amphetamine, from which more than 4 kg of the finished drug could have been obtained, with an estimated value of about 130,000 zlotys.

Police also seized more than 45 liters of liquid amphetamine in base form. According to estimates, this amount could have been used to produce up to 60 kg of the finished drug, worth around 1.5 million zlotys on the black market.

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Detention of suspects

A second room for manufacturing drugs was found in the basement of one of the apartment buildings in Rumia. Equipment and substances intended for producing amphetamine were also discovered there. According to RMF24, the premises belonged to the detained Tomasz D.

Another suspect, Sebastian B., was detained at his place of residence. There, law enforcement officers found equipment for growing cannabis and amphetamine. Both men were charged with the illegal production of a significant quantity of drugs, cultivation of non-industrial cannabis, and possession of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

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