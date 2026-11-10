In Poland, preschool education institutions may be banned from publicly sharing photographs of children online, even with parental consent. The restrictions are planned to apply to kindergartens, preschool departments and other forms of preschool education, RMF24 reports, citing Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

Restrictions for preschool institutions

According to the publication, kindergarten employees, as well as people who provide services to such institutions, will be prohibited from openly publishing images of children. This will apply both to institutions' websites and their social media pages, including materials aimed at promoting their work.

Currently, photographs from excursions, performances, celebrations and other events are often posted on the websites and social media accounts of kindergartens and schools. Institutions use these images not only to inform parents but also for their own promotion, especially when enrolling new children.

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What rules are proposed for schools

A complete ban on publishing photographs of students in schools is not planned, according to the newspaper. For pupils in the first through third grades of primary school, parents will have to give permission clearly specifying the purpose and place where the image will be shared. A similar approach is envisaged for upper primary and secondary school grades.

The new rules for preschool institutions are linked to appeals from experts who pointed to the risks of freely available online photographs of children being used by people with malicious intent.

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