In Gdańsk, Poland, archaeologists discovered human remains during archaeological supervision of the construction of the Westerplatte Museum. The find was made near the historic “Fort” site — one of the key defensive points of the Military Transit Depot in September 1939. RMF24 reports.

Remains found near a shelter

The bones were discovered at a depth of about 2.5 metres below the current ground level, half a metre from the northern wall of a reinforced-concrete shelter. In 1939, this structure was one of the key defensive points of the Military Transit Depot.

Near the remains, archaeologists found a Polish bayonet with its scabbard and two military buttons used by rank-and-file soldiers of the Polish Army in the 1920s. The source also reports other items of equipment.

According to archaeologists, the location of the discovery and the objects found near the bones may indicate that the burial site of legionnaire Mieczysław Krzak has been found. He presumably died on the night of September 2, 1939. Filip Kuczma, head of the archaeological department at the Museum of the Second World War in Gdańsk, stressed that this hypothesis can only be confirmed or refuted after genetic testing.

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Identification ahead

Historical sources indicate that the remains of two more defenders may still be located at Westerplatte. Archaeologists note that it is currently premature to determine to whom the discovered bones belong.

Professor Rafał Wnuk, director of the Museum of the Second World War, said that confirming the remains belong to Mieczysław Krzak would mean completing one of the most important tasks of museum archaeologists studying Westerplatte.

The Pomeranian Voivodeship Conservator of Monuments and a prosecutor from the Institute of National Remembrance in Gdańsk were informed of the discovery. Under the prosecutor’s supervision and with the participation of an anthropologist, the remains are to be recovered and transferred for detailed examination. The findings of the prosecutor, anthropologist and archaeologists, as well as analyses at the Pomeranian Medical University in Szczecin, are to establish the identity and clarify the circumstances of death.

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