In Poland, the Ministry of Energy has announced maximum fuel prices that are to apply on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the ministry, a liter of A-95 gasoline should cost no more than 6.10 zlotys, A-98 gasoline no more than 6.70 zlotys, and diesel fuel no more than 7.66 zlotys.

Maximum prices per liter

The ministry set the highest maximum rate for diesel fuel. The lowest limit was established for A-95 gasoline, while A-98 gasoline occupies an intermediate position among the three specified fuel types.

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All announced amounts are stated in Polish zlotys and calculated per liter. The Ministry of Energy's wording means that the price of a liter of the respective fuel must not exceed the stated levels on these two days.

Ministry of Energy statement

Polsat News reports on the rates published by Poland's Ministry of Energy. The outlet presented the ministry's data separately for A-95 gasoline, A-98 gasoline and diesel fuel.

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