Poland’s Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) has issued first-level warnings over freezing rain, dense fog and strong wind. The warnings cover most of the country’s voivodeships, and road conditions may worsen, RMF24 reports.

Freezing rain in western Poland

Warnings for freezing rain will be in effect in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship, as well as in parts of the Lubusz and Greater Poland voivodeships. They will be introduced on Tuesday from 05:00 to 10:00.

Fog and strong wind

Warnings for dense fog apply to areas of the West Pomeranian, Pomeranian, Lubusz, Greater Poland, Kuyavian-Pomeranian, Świętokrzyskie, Silesian, Lesser Poland and Subcarpathian voivodeships.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the IMGW forecast, fog may reduce visibility to 200 metres. These warnings will be in effect from 17:00 on Monday until 10:00 on Tuesday.

Separately, a strong wind warning will be in effect in the southern part of the Subcarpathian Voivodeship on Tuesday from 06:00 to 16:00. Its average speed may range from 55 to 70 km/h, with gusts from 70 to 85 km/h.

A first-level warning means that weather conditions will favour the occurrence of dangerous phenomena that may cause material damage and pose a threat to people’s health and lives.

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