Poland’s Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) has issued first-level warnings over dense fog in parts of 10 voivodeships across the country. The hazardous phenomenon is forecast for Thursday evening, overnight and until Friday morning, Interia reports.

Visibility may fall below 200 metres

According to the IMGW forecast, visibility in areas of dense fog will in places drop to less than 200 metres. This may make travel on roads and sidewalks more difficult, especially in western and southern Poland.

The warnings will take effect at 16:00, and in some places at 22:00, on Thursday. They will expire at 10:00 or 11:00 on Friday, depending on the area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Which regions are covered by the warnings

The warnings cover the southern and western parts of West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Lubusz, Greater Poland, Lower Silesian, Opole and Silesian voivodeships. They also apply to most of Łódź Voivodeship, except for its northern areas.

In addition, fog is forecast in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, except for Tatra County; in most of Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship, except for the northeastern areas; as well as in the south and west of Subcarpathian Voivodeship.

Temperatures are also expected to fall below zero in Poland on Thursday night into Friday. Forecasters predict frosts of down to minus 2 degrees in the south of the country, while temperatures may drop to minus 4 degrees in some Carpathian basins.

Read us on