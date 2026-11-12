In Poland, the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Gdańsk has sent an indictment against five people to the Warsaw District Court in a case concerning funds from the Alior Bank Foundation. According to investigators, 850,000 zlotys were transferred in violation of the law, and part of the money was later used for the campaign ahead of the nationwide referendum on October 15, 2023, RMF24 reports.

Who is covered by the indictment

Those charged include the former president and former vice-president of the Alior Bank Foundation, Krzysztof S. and Aneta R., as well as the former vice-president of Alior Bank, Jacek P. The case also involves the president of the POLSKA360 Foundation, Artur K., and the head of the Rzeczypospolitej POLONIKA Foundation, Dzyanis Z.

The prosecutor’s office claims that Krzysztof S. and Aneta R. improperly managed the foundation’s assets. According to the investigation, Jacek P. allegedly directed the scheme, using his official position and actual influence over the foundation’s activities. The two heads of organizations that received the funds are to be held accountable for their subsequent spending. All five may face between three months and five years in prison.

Transfers before the vote

The case concerns three donations made in October 2023: 410,000 zlotys to the POLSKA360 Foundation and 290,000 zlotys to the Rzeczypospolitej POLONIKA Foundation on October 4, as well as 150,000 zlotys to the KALIBER Youth Shooting Club on October 11. Investigators believe that the amounts and purposes of these transfers did not correspond to the statutory objectives of the Alior Bank Foundation. The prosecutor’s office also said that the activities and reliability of the recipients were not properly verified before the agreements were concluded.

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The investigation established that POLSKA360 spent 408,140 zlotys on advertisements connected with the referendum campaign, of which Polska Press received 400,000 zlotys. The Rzeczypospolitej POLONIKA Foundation transferred 270,000 zlotys to Polska Press and 20,000 zlotys to Nikris Media. According to the prosecutor’s office, the KALIBER club spent 40,516.20 zlotys on a newspaper advertisement and 75,000 zlotys on online advertising.

Why KALIBER leaders were not charged

The people who managed the KALIBER club were not charged because the amount of spending that did not comply with its statute did not exceed 200,000 zlotys. The prosecutor’s office explained that, for liability under the relevant article of Poland’s Criminal Code, significant property damage must exceed that amount.

The referendum was held simultaneously with the parliamentary elections on October 15, 2023. Turnout was 40.91%, so its results did not become binding.

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