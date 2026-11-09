In Poland, the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime detained five people after a shooting on Krakow’s Main Market Square. Their online activity may have posed a potential threat, RMF24 reports, citing Karolina Gałecka, spokesperson for Poland’s Ministry of the Interior and Administration.

Detentions across the country

According to Gałecka, the detentions took place in various parts of the country. Police and the bureau were examining online materials concerning the glorification of the attack in Krakow. The spokesperson noted that law enforcement agencies are paying particular attention to possible imitators of such actions.

She added that the detainees may, to some extent, have been imitators of the actions of 24-year-old Michał Oksiński, whom RMF24 identifies as the attacker.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the shooting

The attack occurred on November 7 on Krakow’s Main Market Square. According to RMF24, a man drove a car onto the square and opened fire with an automatic weapon at random people. Six people were killed and another 16 were injured, including two police officers. The attacker died in hospital on the morning of November 9.

At his family’s home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, police found the bodies of three close relatives — his parents and sister. The prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into the events in Krakow on November 8. According to its representative, investigators have four phones seized from the car and from the attacker, as well as his electronic equipment from the home.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the man had held a firearms permit since March 2026. A representative of the prosecutor’s office said it was too early to name the motives for the attack.

Read us on