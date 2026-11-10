In Kraśnik, Poland, TN Polska plans to lay off 255 employees and close a plant producing rolling elements for bearings. The management informed staff of its intention during a teleconference last Thursday, RMF24 reports.

Negotiations on compensation

According to Stanisław Szczygielski, head of the plant branch of the Solidarity trade union, the company’s management and employee representatives have already agreed on a negotiation schedule. They will concern a support package for staff, the possible termination of employment contracts by mutual agreement, and the amount of severance payments.

The first meeting is scheduled for November 12. Szczygielski noted that the liquidation of the plant may last until September 2027.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reaction of city authorities

Kraśnik Mayor Krzysztof Staruch said that he learned about plans to close an enterprise important to the city from employees rather than from the company’s board. According to him, the priority is to ensure decent severance payments for workers. He also expressed support for trade union organizations in the negotiations.

Staruch said he intends to contact the authorities of Kraśnik County, the local employment center, and self-government bodies to jointly support the workers. He plans to meet with the company’s management and, within several days, present a detailed action plan regarding the layoffs together with the trade unions.

TN Polska produces steel, tungsten and ceramic balls, as well as rollers, used in the manufacture of machines and equipment. The company exports most of its products. According to financial documents, sales revenue in 2025 amounted to 132.5 million zlotys, while the net loss at the end of the year was 30.6 million zlotys.

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