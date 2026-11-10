Poland’s Chief Sanitary Inspectorate has warned of the possible presence of glass fragments in a batch of Arla Protein Pudding Vanilla Cookie. The 200 g product is intended for the Polish market.

Which batch is being recalled

As RMF24 reports, the warning concerns a batch with the number ES26271001 and a best-before date of April 25, 2027. Information about the potential danger was received through the European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed, RASFF.

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The product is manufactured by the Danish company Arla Foods amba Esbjerg Mejeri, while its distributor in Poland is Arla Foods Spółka Akcyjna from Tychy. After receiving the notification, the company began withdrawing the specified batch from the market.

Recommendations for customers

The sanitary inspectorate urged consumers not to eat pudding with the indicated batch number. Glass entering the body may cause serious injuries to the oral cavity and internal damage. Customers who have this product are advised to return it to the place of purchase or dispose of it. The recall process is being monitored by Poland’s State Sanitary Inspectorate and Veterinary Inspectorate.

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