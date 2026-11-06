In Poland, from November 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, employers are required to provide free hot preventive meals to certain workers engaged in heavy outdoor physical labor. As RMF24 reports, eligibility for such meals depends not only on a job title or workplace, but primarily on the worker’s actual energy expenditure during a shift.

Who is entitled to meals

During the winter period, hot meals must be provided to workers whose energy expenditure during a shift exceeds 1,500 kcal for men and 1,000 kcal for women. This includes certain construction workers, road workers, and people performing earthworks. At the same time, not all workers in these professions are automatically entitled to meals: the employer must assess the actual nature of the work and the level of physical exertion.

The employer must make the decision to provide preventive meals jointly with a trade union, or, if there is no union, after consulting employee representatives. Air temperature, the presence of frost, or snow do not affect entitlement to a meal if the worker performs work at the specified exertion level between November and March.

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What the meal must be like

Preventive nutrition must consist of one hot meal with an energy value of around 1,000 kcal. Carbohydrates must account for 50–55% of its energy value, fats for 30–35%, and proteins for 15%. Such a meal is usually provided during a scheduled break three to four hours after the start of a shift. It is provided only on days when the worker actually performs work that qualifies for it.

Cash compensation instead of a meal is not permitted. If it is impossible to organize the provision of hot meals, the employer may provide food products for self-preparation or vouchers, tokens, or coupons for their purchase. Separately, employers must provide beverages to outdoor workers at temperatures below 10°C or above 25°C; in cold weather, beverages must be hot and available throughout the entire shift.

For violations of occupational health and safety requirements, Poland’s National Labour Inspectorate may fine an employer from 1,000 to 30,000 zlotys.

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