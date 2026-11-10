In Poland, prosecutors have brought a new allegation against Radosław P. concerning losses exceeding PLN 1 million inflicted on the Polish Basketball League, PLK S.A. Waldemar Żurek reported this, Polsat News writes.

Allegation concerning private expenses

According to the investigation, Radosław P. may have used PLK S.A. funds to pay for private expenses. The Polsat News publication’s headline mentions hotels and restaurants as examples of such expenses.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The case concerns losses to the Polish Basketball League amounting to more than PLN 1 million. The available report provides no details about the circumstances of these expenses or the period to which they relate.

Episode in the ZondaCrypto case

This episode was separated from the proceedings in the ZondaCrypto case. It was combined with investigations into suspicions of abuse at the Polish Olympic Committee, PKOl, and Bank Pekao S.A.

Read us on